Apple’s iOS privacy policy target in Poland – ICT News

Polish Competition Commission launches inquiry into Apple’s privacy policy regarding its iOS mobile operating system. UOKiK will investigate whether the US company’s new strategy violates competition rules in Poland.

New privacy rules for iOS were introduced by Apple in April. One of the goals of the new strategy is to restrict advertisers to the ability to review the performance of iOS users. Among other things, they can disable tracing functions by default. They can also specify which companies have the authority to collect personal data about them.

Polish Competition Commission a Critically On these new rules. The regulator claims that the new privacy policy makes it harder for third parties to collect personal data for the purpose of delivering personalized ads. However, Apple has the full potential for this. UOKiK now wants to explore to what extent Apple is gaining an advantage over the competition.

