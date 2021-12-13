Omar Sy, Marion Cotillard and Tahar Rahim, the 2022 Golden Globe nominees

Among the nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes announced on Monday are three French actors. The difference in this jury will be the first version of the deficit dispute.
“She was first nominated for her role in the Best Actress category in a movie (comedy or music). Annette By Leos Carax. He competes with Jennifer Lawrence Do not look up And for Emma Stone கிருல்லEspecially.
Thank you for casting Omar Sai as the best actor candidate in a drama series LupineNetflix series, in which the French are a hit abroad. He will compete for the trophy with Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox Next, Billy Porter of Pose With this event Lee Jung-j Squid game. Finally, Tahar Rahim could win the statue for Best Actor in a British Series Series The serpentAvailable on Netflix. The actor was already nominated for his role in the Best Actor category in a drama film last year Designated offender.
The Golden Globes are still two years away from becoming one of America’s most valuable entertainment, and their reputation has been tarnished by strong controversy. The Association of the Hollywood Foreign Press (HFPA), a group of about 90 journalists who make up the jury, is at the center of the turmoil, with the media revealing last February that it does not have a black member account. The controversy echoed as actress Scarlett Johansson called for a boycott and NBC, which broadcasts the festival every year, decided to postpone Raw 2022. In an effort to put out the fire, the Golden Globes announced a change of rules in June. Here is a list of nominees for the major sections of the 79th edition, which will take place on January 9:
Best Drama Movie
Belfast, De Kenneth Frank
Koda, By Cyan Header
Hill, Denis Villeneuve
Williams method, Renault Marcus Green
Dog Power, Jane Campion
Best Actress in a Drama Movie
Inside Jessica Chastain In the view of Tommy Fay
In Olivia Coleman Lost daughter
Nicole Kidman Being Ricardos
Lady Gaga The House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart inside Spencer
Best Actor in a Drama Movie
In Mahershala Ali Swan song
Javier Barthem Being Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch Dance The power of the dog
Will Smith dans Williams method
Denzil in Wahsington Macbeth
Best Movies (Comedy or Music)
Cyrano, De Joe Wright
Do not look up, D Adam McKay
Licorice PizzaBy Paul Thomas Anderson
Tick, tick … boom!By Lynn-Manuel Miranda
Western story, De Steven Spielberg
Best Actress in Comedy or Music
Inside Marion Cotillard Annette
Alana Heim Licorice pizza
Jennifer Lawrence Dance Do not look up
Emma Stone inside Kurulla
Rachel Jeckler Western story
Best actor in music or comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, in Do not look up
Inside Andrew Garfield Tick, tick … boom!
Cooper Hoffman Licorice pizza
Anthony Ramos Where are we from
Best Animated Movie
Charm
To escape, By Jonas Bohr Rasmussen
Luke, De Enrico Casarosa
My Afghan family, By Michela Pavladova
Raya and the last dragon
Excellent film in a language other than English
Box number. 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)
Drive my car (Japan
The hand of God (Italy)
A hero (Iran)
Parallel mothers (Spain)