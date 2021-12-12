Record decline in estimated participation rate1

From 7 am on December 12, 2021, the Caledonians went to the polls for the 3rd referendum consultation. Participation figures recorded at 12 are here.
With the opening of polling stations this morning, the turnout was lower than in previous polls. At 12 noon, the trend was confirmed by an assessment of the participation rate released by the High Commission of the Republic of New Caledonia.
The turnout is estimated at 12 noon 27.75%. 2020 was 49.40% in the afternoon and 41.81% in 2018. Significant decline. As a reminder, the total number of people registered for this poll 184 332 People.
The figures are completely different from the previous year. In 2020, a historic record was set for the midday vote.
The next announcement about participation will be at 5 p.m.
In the area’s municipalities, Caledonians went to 307 polling stations. By morning, some municipalities had already revealed their participation rates.
Bourail: 32% at 10am
Dumbéa: 25% at 9:30 am then 42.5% at 12 noon, 55% at the same time in 2020
Kouaoua: 6.36% at 10am and 9.37% at 11:30am
Yahoué: 37% at 10am
Lifou: 2.3% at 11am
La Foa: As in 2020, 30% at 10am
Ovia: It was 3.26% at 12 noon and 33% at 11 in 2020
Back in the pictures, the first morning of the referendum.
Marguerite Lefrançois Polling Station
Tyé polling station in Poindimie
Polling booth At Wassany Lifo
Cone Polling Station
Dumbéa Polling Station