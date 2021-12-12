Home Technology Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Offers: Big Discounts on Smartphones and Electronics

Dec 12, 2021 0 Comments
Bangalore, first published December 12, 2021, 4:15 PM IST

SmaFlipkart offers great discounts on a wide variety of products, including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, home entertainment systems, laptops and home accessories. The event, which offers attractive offers and discounts, starts on December 16th and ends on December 21st.

As part of the upcoming sale on Flipkart, customers will receive a 10 percent discount on SBI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. So if you plan to buy products online, this sale is a great event. As always, all Flipkart Plus members are considered special because they can access others one day before the special sale. The website also offers low-cost tic-tac-toe deals for different products every day at 4pm and 10pm.

Offers and offers on Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale:

Although the website has not yet officially announced all the offers and discounts for the upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, it does give some hints on what to expect:

* Up to 60% discount on smart watches

* Big deals and discounts on smartphone brands like Samsung, Apple, Oppo and Vivo

* Up to 45% discount on tablets

* Up to 50% off on refrigerators and up to 70% off on home appliances

* Get 70% off season-end deals on TV.

* The website offers 70% discount on cosmetics and 60% off makeup products.

* 70% discount on furniture items

Last Updated on December 12, 2021, 4:15 PM IST

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

