England lost by 9 wickets in the first Ashes Test against Australia.

England fans will wake up disappointed as they lost by nine wickets in the first Ashes Test against Australia as a result of a very familiar batting meltdown.

At The Coppa, 220-2 at the start of May 4, 58 points behind, there was real hope that the tourists would find their way into the game.

.

Root and Stokes did not encourage England

However, Joe Root’s men lost the last eight wickets in 77 overs.

David Malone and Root were quickly dismissed for 82 and 89, respectively, distinguishing any English hopeful in the few minutes.

The tourists forced the Australians to strike again, but their paltry 20-points were easily recovered amid the fall of Alex Carey.

This means England have not won in Brisbane for 35 years, and dangerously Root’s have won just one of their last ten Tests.

.

Nathan Lion took four wickets, including his 400th Test wicket when Malan fell.

“We have been here before. How many times have we seen the UK do this? TalkSPORT Cricket Correspondent John Newman said.

“The decline was part of the English weakness. It was always a big demand.

“They never came close to winning the game, but it was still disappointing.

“Basically have to pass. If you pick the wrong team and make a mistake in the draw, you will not hide anything!

.

In the end it was easy for the Australian team to win

“Today, once the pressure is back, can we approach the second new ball? Can you beat up the tea? What kind of goal can England set for Australia?

“Shots of Headingley and Bothamine Ashes, then two drummers out in 20 minutes.

“We’ve been here before, the feeling that we will be here again.”