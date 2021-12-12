Home Top News Embark on a magical journey to find London!

Embark on a magical journey to find London!

Dec 12, 2021 0 Comments
Bus rouge, Big Ben, cabine de téléphone... Bienvenue à Londres !

Sarah Friedman is bringing a family to live a dream trip to London! Famous singer, especially for music comedy enthusiasts (she played the role of Christine Phantom of the Opera), Sarah Friedman returns from her album with a new single France, In conjunction with France Blue _: Do not come, e_n trio with Roche Voisin and Jean-Baptist Quagen.

Once again it Fantastic accommodation provided by France Blue with Sarah Friedman, Kylie Minogue and Angles Jazz and Aamir after Australia!

Imagine instead: A week for four people in London with a luxury hotel Relax from your crazy days! On the show: City tour Popular double decker buses, music concert King of the Lions At the west end, Go to the Harry Potter Studio or access the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum!

You too can follow in the footsteps of Harry, Hermione and Ron on the Harry Potter Studios tour. © Getty

And this is just a sample of how much you are going to enjoy The program we offer is full of activities that combine innovation and fun for the whole family!

Lyceum Theater hosts The Lion King in London!
Lyceum Theater hosts The Lion King in London! © Getty

How to play?

By listening to your blue France! Play at specific game times and enter our big draw! The winner will be called at that time We are not an obstacle to creating a good show Willie Rowell’s December 20!

See also  It really is tempting to believe great news. But are there truly much less premature babies in lockdown? We're likely clutching at straws

You May Also Like

Australia in fire and flood

Australia in fire and flood

London is the busiest city in the world

London is the busiest city in the world

Plans: Apple's new cards coming soon to Australia, France?

Plans: Apple’s new cards coming soon to Australia, France?

How can Hosted Drake Software Improve the Tax Workflow?

New ft, Australia replaces its European helicopters

New ft, Australia replaces its European helicopters

Paris is waiting for London's gesture to continue negotiations

Paris is waiting for London’s gesture to continue negotiations

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *