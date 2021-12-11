New ft, Australia replaces its European helicopters

AThree months after strongly condemning Canberra’s submarine deal, irbus said on Thursday that it was “disappointed” by the Australian government’s willingness to replace helicopters of European descent. A spokesman for the Agency told France-Press that Australia had “informed Airbus of its decision to launch an overseas military sale request to convert MRH90 into armed forces”, which partly confirmed the journal’s information. Australian. “We are disappointed with this announcement, but we are committed to fully supporting the fleet of MRH90s in service in Australia, and our significant presence, more broadly, in the country,” the spokesman added.

The MRH90, aka Taipan, is the Australian version of the NH90, a multi-role helicopter in service with the French Army under the name Cayman. The aircraft is being manufactured by the NH Industries consortium of Airbus helicopters, Italian Leonardo and Dutch Fokker. As of mid-2021, more than 440 NH90s of all types have been issued to 14 countries, with the number being discontinued.

4.4 billion euro deal

According to Australian, The Canberra government decided to stop using its military and navy 47 Taiwanese, and the Australians signed a $ 7 billion (4 4.4 billion) deal with US equipment Black Hawks and Seahawks of Lockheed Martin. The development comes just three months after the Australian government canceled a major deal to buy 12 French submarines worth $ 90 billion (55 billion euros) with conventional impetus, causing a severe diplomatic crisis with Paris.

Australia switched to US-powered submarines instead as part of a new alliance with Washington and London to tackle growing strategic tensions between the US and China in the Pacific.

