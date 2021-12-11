How can Hosted Drake Software Improve the Tax Workflow?

Drake is one of the most robust tax-filing solutions as it provides various customizable functions for tax filing and preparation. This application is creatively designed to assist individual tax preparers as well as businesses from all domains to file taxes efficiently.

But unfortunately, the desktop version of Drake tax software on the local system provides less functionality considering the current market expectations. However, Hosted Drake tax software provides extra adaptability, protection and enhances the tax workflow for tax preparers.

Here are some pointers on how Hosted Drake tax software can be beneficial:

Tax filing from any place and at any time

Keeping track of the business along with handling the taxes can be very complicated and hectic. Hence, you will have to give some extra time for tax preparation besides your regular tasks. And this means that you have to give some extra hours in your work shift.

But with cloud-hosted Drake software, you can work on collecting your accounting data, filling the tax forms, and organizing it from any location around the globe. The cloud will have all the data which you require with instant access using your laptop, tablet, or smartphone with an active internet connection. Drake tax software can also be hosted on an Azure VDI for better productivity.

Increased collaboration

The work becomes hectic in the tax season that needs instant collaboration between various teams, stakeholders, as well as decision-makers. Hosted Drake enables you to grant access to several users who can collectively work on the same files without any issues or confusion.

If your business has several workplaces spread across multiple physical locations, then Drake cloud hosting will be highly beneficial for you.

Security for financial data

The tax data contains confidential customer data and private details. Hence, to protect yourself from malicious attackers, hosting service providers install a robust security system using techniques like data encryption, traffic analysis, multi-factor authentication, etc. You will be offered a safe way to sign into your Drake tax software remotely and securely file your taxes without any worries.

Besides preventing potential attacks, cloud hosting providers also ensure that your data gets daily backups. Moreover, the data is stored in several locations to protect it from any natural or man-made calamities.

Greater savings on expenses

Traditionally, when there is a requirement to operate tax applications like Drake, businesses have to invest a significant amount of funds on installing dedicated servers, high-end computers to operate it, etc. Small and medium businesses run out of budget for such infrastructures.

With the help of cloud hosting services, you can get the same benefits for fewer charges. Hosted Drake provides higher savings as it decreases the cost of installing an IT system significantly. Hence, adopting cloud-hosted Drake tax software will indirectly decrease the cost overhead on the tax workflow.

Apps4Rent is the most leading service provider for Drake tax software hosting with reliable assistance and data maintenance. Apart from this, they provide various services like Office 365 to Office 365 Migration and more for the benefit of your business.