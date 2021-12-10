Wildfires destroy the west coast, while rain causes flooding in the east

Flames on the left, rising water on the right. This is not Level 5 of the game Ramon On the computer, but most real natural disasters are in progress

Australia. After weeks of high temperatures, a fire named after wine and surfing broke out in the Margaret River tourist area on the west coast of Western Australia.

Authorities did not report any injuries or damage to the houses, but large flames were seen over a wide area, sending large smoke columns into the sky. Warnings were triggered and some residents were asked to leave their homes. “Act immediately to survive,” the state fire department insisted.

21 cm of water in 24 hours

While the Australian coast on the Indian Ocean coast experiences temperatures of up to 40 C, the Pacific coast, on the other side of the island-continent, has been battered by rains for months. “A low pressure area has formed off the south coast of New South Wales, causing heavy rainfall and significant flooding,” the Met Office said.

Some areas to the south Sydney, Who fought exactly two years ago with the worst wildfire in the country’s history, recorded 21 centimeters of water in the last 24 hours.

November was the wettest and coldest month in 122 years La Nina Weather Event. Scientists believe that extreme weather events

Have worsened due to climate change due to human activity. In recent years, Australia has experienced periods of severe flooding, massive wildfires and droughts.