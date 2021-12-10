Solar Storm: Caution Scientific World: A star like the Sun sounds an alarm bell to the Earth

Scientists have for the first time identified a sun-like star that can cause solar storms that are 10 times larger than a solar storm. Located dozens of light years away from Earth, the star has been found to emit large amounts of energy and charged particles. The Sun continues to emit a coronal mass emission known as a solar storm. It is made up of very hot particles or plasma clouds that can travel in space at speeds of millions of miles per hour.

Led by Uda Notch, an astronomer at the University of Colorado, astronomers have been using telescopes on Earth and in space to observe EK Dragonis, which looks like another version of the sun. In April 2020, they discovered a hot plasma cloud emitted by the star. It weighs 10 times as much as a quadrillion kilogram, the largest coronal mass emission ever recorded from a Sun-like star.

Astronomers say the ejection should be seen as a warning of how dangerous the weather will be in space. Notes, a research partner at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics, said: “Coronal mass emission will have a profound impact on Earth and human society.

Coronal mass ejection often occurs after a sudden and high eruption of radiation that spreads into space as soon as a star emits a flame. ‘Massive mass emissions like this can happen in our sun as well. The university said in a statement that the study would help us better understand how similar events have affected Earth and even Mars for billions of years.

Although the emission can provide insight into the nature of solar storms in space, it can be relatively quiet in the sun. Stars like other suns around the galaxy are similar to our own solar flares, but form tens of thousands of times more powerful superfloors. ‘Superflares are much larger than the flames we see from the sun, so we suspect they will cause a much larger mass emission. But until recently it was just speculation. Says the scientist Notch.

The Dragonis we observe is similar to our Sun, but is 100 million years old and much smaller in cosmic terms. Researchers observed the star for 32 nights using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and the SEIMEI telescope at Kyoto University.

In April 2020, a team of researchers observed that the eruptions turned into a superfiller, triggering a coronal mass discharge flying over the star’s surface within the next 30 minutes. The initial blast was estimated to have flown at a speed of 1 million miles per hour. The team’s findings suggest that the sun is capable of withstanding such terrifying peaks. The announcement suggests that large masses of emissions would have been more common in the early years of the solar system. Giant coronal mass emissions, in other words, must have helped shape planets like Earth and Mars from where they are today.

‘Today’s atmosphere is much thinner than Earth’s. In the past, we thought Mars had a dense atmosphere. The coronal mass eruption may help us to understand what has happened to the planet for millions of years.

What is Coronal Mass Ejection?

Coronal mass ejection is one of the largest eruptions from the Sun’s surface, capable of emitting millions of miles per hour into space and containing billions of tons of matter. These solar objects affect any planet in its orbit. When it is actually strong enough to overtake the Earth, it will destroy the electronics on our satellites and disrupt the Earth’s radio communication networks.

Last Updated on December 10, 2021, 8:51 PM IST