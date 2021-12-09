Home Economy Luxurious billionaire Maezawa Yûsaku becomes Japan’s first tourist to the International Space Station

Luxurious billionaire Maezawa Yûsaku becomes Japan’s first tourist to the International Space Station

Dec 09, 2021 0 Comments
(gauche à droite) Maezawa Yûsaku, l

Bykonor, Kazakhstan (Reuters) – On December 8, billionaire Masawa Yusaku flew to the International Space Station (ISS) on a Russian rocket, becoming the first Japanese tourist to stay there.

The 46-year-old businessman has asked his fans for a hundred ideas for activities to do in space, and he already plans to play badminton.


(Left to right) Maezawa Yûsaku, Russian astronaut Alexandre Missourkine and Hirano Yôzo, Maezawa’s assistant. They took off on a Soyuz rocket from the Bygone Cosmotrome in Kazakhstan on December 8 (pool via grill Kudryavtsev / REUTERS)

Maezawa made his fortune by founding online fashion retailer Yûsaku Zozotown, which he sold in 2019 to phone company Softbank. Famous for its extravagance of art and extensive collection of cars, he can also boast of having a well-stocked YouTube account. With over 820,000 subscribers, the most followed Japanese Twitter account (especially after distributing ,500 7,500 for 1,000 Followers Retweeted his post in January 2020).

Soyuz MS-20 rocket from Roscosmos project with Maezawa Yûsaku, December 8, 2021 (REUTERS / Shamil Zhumatov)
Soyuz MS-20 rocket from Roscosmos project with Maezawa Yûsaku, December 8, 2021 (REUTERS / Shamil Zhumatov)

(REUTERS / Shamil Zhumatov)
(REUTERS / Shamil Zhumatov)

The voyage on the ISS is considered a kind of “preparation” for Masawa, yet before the immense adventure: a first personal voyage around the moon in 2023, which will take place in a week with a Starship rocket developed by Elon Musk. American company SpaceX. Eight people with him are still actively searching. Applicants should undergo a medical examination and go for an interview.

Mesawa Yusaku (REUTERS / Shamil Zhumatov)
Mesawa Yusaku (REUTERS / Shamil Zhumatov)

(REUTERS / Shamil Zhumatov)
(REUTERS / Shamil Zhumatov)

(Report by Shamil Jumadov; text by Gabriel Tetrad-Farber; editing by Andrew Osborne and Alex Richardson. French edition of Nippon.com)

(C) Patent Thomson Reuters 2021. Click for Restrictions –
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

See also  Presidential Election | The Trump campaign continued with the Dominion employee

You May Also Like

The Blue Origin flight with the first American daughter in space was postponed to Saturday

The Blue Origin flight with the first American daughter in space was postponed to Saturday

Nuance - EU seeks more information on Microsoft's acquisition of ICD messages

Nuance – EU seeks more information on Microsoft’s acquisition of ICD messages

McKinsey, tainted by opiates, will replace the boss

New phase in the implementation of the Tax Avoidance Act

Boeing 30 737 Max sells "primary property of low cost airlines" to 777 partners

Boeing 30 737 Max sells “primary property of low cost airlines” to 777 partners

Intel plans to bring its automotive subsidiary Mobileye to Wall Street by mid-2022.

Intel plans to bring its automotive subsidiary Mobileye to Wall Street by mid-2022.

Crew Dragon Resilience, l'un des nombreux que la NASA et SpaceX utilisent pour les vols spatiaux habités commerciaux

For time reasons, NASA is providing more manned spacecraft to SpaceX

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *