Enrichment for Christmas and entertainment heroes: How many films will be released for the final celebrations of 2021?

Dec 09, 2021 0 Comments
If you are in the mood to watch Christmas movies, you should know that the number of Christmas themed movies has exploded in recent years and its trend is still increasing.

Nothing sells better in Hollywood than Christmas movies, and as people spend more time in front of the screens, the most popular Christmas themed movies seem to be. This is nothing, but in 2021 alone, more than 200 movies and series are listed for release over the holidays on IMDb, according to BBC analysis.

Trendy Christmas Movies

The interest in Christmas movies is such that this year’s production number is four times higher than in 2011. Also, for many of us it will be at the top of the list of classic movies. This episode includes It’s a Wonderful Life (1946), Home Alone (1990) and Love Actually (2003).

If the production company breaks this trend, Hallmark US will be the largest producer of films and series made around Christmas. Americans have been making the release season since 2009, however we were only talking about four original products. In 2021, the season started on October 22nd and has 42 movies.

It is in competition with Hallmark Lifetime, which is expected to release approximately 35 Christmas movies in theaters by the end of this year.

This trend is also evident in streaming services. It’s okay if you subscribe to Netflix, HBO Go or Amazon Prime video. Every year, more and more films and series are released in this genre.

Finally, it is important to know that beyond the numbers mentioned above, there may be more Christmas movies in 2021, but only the word Christmas in the title is included in the analysis.

