The Austrian newspaper Groenen Zeitung writes that there are two Christian churches for sale in Turkey.

The temples are believed to be being sold to fill Turkey’s budget, which is currently in the throes of a major economic crisis.

The Greek Orthodox Church in Bursa and the Syrian Orthodox Church in Martin are on sale for 44 441,000 and 7 507,500, respectively.

Igor Yakimchuk, secretary of the Department of External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate, declared that the Russian Orthodox Church could not recognize such an approach to temples anywhere in the world.