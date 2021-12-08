Home World Turkey puts a Christian church up for sale

Turkey puts a Christian church up for sale

Dec 08, 2021 0 Comments
Turkey puts a Christian church up for sale

You have successfully registered!
Sign in with the link sent to you

Community

Interesting stories, reports, events, festivals and cultural events from Serbia, Russia and the rest of the world

https://rs.sputniknews.com/20211208/turska-stavila-na-prodaju-hriscanske-crkve-1132304987.html

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA “Rosia Sekotnia”

2021

Sputnik Serbia

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA “Rosia Sekotnia”

News

sr_RS

Sputnik Serbia

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA “Rosia Sekotnia”

https://cdnn1.img.rs.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0e/1123005441_148:0:2795:1985_1920x0_80_0_0_a9a61c49ed7ca7b154390fbc.2cpg7c.

Sputnik Serbia

[email protected]

+74956456601

MIA “Rosia Sekotnia”

Turkey, religion, community

The Austrian newspaper Groenen Zeitung writes that there are two Christian churches for sale in Turkey.

The temples are believed to be being sold to fill Turkey’s budget, which is currently in the throes of a major economic crisis.

The Greek Orthodox Church in Bursa and the Syrian Orthodox Church in Martin are on sale for 44 441,000 and 7 507,500, respectively.

Igor Yakimchuk, secretary of the Department of External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate, declared that the Russian Orthodox Church could not recognize such an approach to temples anywhere in the world.

See also  Putin's news: Analyst says Russian leader has 'cancer problem' News
Hokia Sofia – I understand why the decision of the cowardly authorities

9 August 2020, 21:30

You May Also Like

Kissed by the universe: 3 zodiac signs will pull you into a powerful spiral of victory in these 4 days

Kissed by the universe: 3 zodiac signs will pull you into a powerful spiral of victory in these 4 days

Belarus: EU and US ban on imports in response to sanctions

Belarus: EU and US ban on imports in response to sanctions

This is the first country to introduce a four-and-a-half day work week

This is the first country to introduce a four-and-a-half day work week

Sahelia countries are committed to increasing the role of education in public spending

Sahelia countries are committed to increasing the role of education in public spending

The United States has vowed to diplomatically boycott the Winter Olympics

The United States has vowed to diplomatically boycott the Winter Olympics

Others have Delta-Omigron, and this country is the first case of Kovit-19

Others have Delta-Omigron, and this country is the first case of Kovit-19

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *