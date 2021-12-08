Home Technology This is the smallest camera in the world; Sensor smaller than grain will revolutionize the medical field – Marathi News | Omnivision ov6948 small camera sensor sets Guinness World Record

Dec 08, 2021
Omnivision Technologies has developed the world’s smallest camera. This camera is so small, it is smaller than a grain. This camera also holds the world record. The size of this small camera is 0.65 x 0.65 x 1.158 mm. It can create an image of 40,000 pixels.

The OmniVision OV6948 is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s smallest commercially used image sensor. Surgeons can use this to get a closer look at the human body. This can make the use of this camera very important in many surgeries and physical examinations.

The world’s smallest camera was launched with 120 degree FOV and f / 2.8 aperture. Another feature is that the heat is lower than other small cameras. So it can keep in the human body for a long time. With the help of this camera, brain surgery, hematology, neurology etc. can be done very easily. This OmniVision sensor can transfer data up to 4 meters. The smaller the size of the camera, the shorter the patient’s recovery time.

