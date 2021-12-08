Home Top News “I will win whatever it takes”

“I will win whatever it takes”

Dec 08, 2021 0 Comments
"I will win whatever it takes"

Tario Perez
Ringsider 2020

Le leader Adam Trenade (6-2, 0 KOs) Travel tomorrow Wednesday to face the undefeated Brits on Friday Idris Weirge (11-0-1, 1 KO), a complicated fight due to rival system, delay of warning and always hard character coming home when there is a big advertiser in the middle, Hennessy Sports. We were with him to express his feelings:

“This is the first time I’ve fought as a professional player outside of Spain, but he’s an important competitor and important card, so I like to use experience. This is my first fight in eight rounds. I’m very excited and excited. I have experience in the boxing world, I’m not afraid of anything; I was preparing for a fight here in Talavera de la Raina, and it did not come out, they invited me to face Veljko Rasnadovic (10-0, 7 kos) from Serbia, so I joined the same production. ‘ I did not stop training to be ready for any opportunity to work with manager John Coupeca and Second Out coach Manuel Fernandez., This Trenado.

About his preferences, he argues “He’s undefeated, but he’s only got one knockout, and he’s not fought with incredibly important opponents, so we see a chance to win. Go out with ambition, try to win whatever it takes. I knocked down competitors a few times; on the one hand, this information is good for me, so they think I’m not a puncher. We said, but they should not have found anyone else, so they crossed the 79,400 mark for lightweight heavyweights. He’s younger than me, so here’s an advantage..

See also  Should the Quito Act be repealed?

Adam Trenado finally tells us what he wants in the future, but always insists that his mind is only December 10: “A few months ago we were going to play in the Spanish Championship, in the end it did not happen. I want to challenge it. César Núñez was surprised to withdraw after realizing it, I hope they will ask us about it.”.

Finally, he asks us for remote support: “It’s being broadcast openly on Channel 5 in the UK and I think you can watch it on the Internet from Spain.”. Good luck to the brave Manchester.

The interview can be found on this link tonight at 10pm.

You May Also Like

Celebrity Cruise has announced its return to South America

Celebrity Cruise has announced its return to South America

Oklahoma!

Oklahoma! Coming to London

Australia - A-League men 2022: Sydney heals

Australia – A-League men 2022: Sydney heals

London: Wearing the T-Rex Christmas sweater from the Museum of Natural History

London: Wearing the T-Rex Christmas sweater from the Museum of Natural History

The Biden government is suing Texas for electoral discrimination

The Biden government is suing Texas for electoral discrimination

Andres will not be traveling to Australia

Andres will not be traveling to Australia

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *