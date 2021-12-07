Home Entertainment TF1 will transform Jimmy Fallon’s new hobby

TF1 will transform Jimmy Fallon’s new hobby

Dec 07, 2021 0 Comments
TF1 will transform Jimmy Fallon's new hobby

INFO LE FIGARO – NBC’s famous American presenter’s next show is coming to France between spring and summer.

Did TF1 lend a hand to future successful entertainment? La Une has acquired the rights to the new project “That’s My Jam” Feeling better By Jimmy Fallon. Having hosted the “Tonight Show” on NBC since 2014, he is one of the most popular animators on American television.

TF1 will present the first international adaptation of “That’s My Jam”, a music game that combines karaoke, blind tests, off-musical cultural experiments and, above all, good humor. “This is not ‘The Voice’ talent show. It’s pure entertainment.”, Explains Julian DeGroot, director of content development for the TF1 team.

Read moreMedia Concentration: Government Report submitted at the beginning of 2022

Two teams with two personalities have to compete in different events. For example, on the Musical Imitation Wheel, contestants must sing the lyrics of one song to the tune of another song. In the challenge of “don’t kill it, don’t spray it”, if competitors are wrong in words, they are sprayed.

This article is for subscribers only. You still need to find 56%.

To cultivate one’s freedom is to cultivate one’s interest.

Continue reading your article for 1 for the first month

Already subscribed? Login

See also  Cat and Rat reunite with Lily-Rose Depp and Timothy Salamet in New York

You May Also Like

Dialectical: Officially Ordered 'The Boys' Animated Spin-Off

Dialectical: Officially Ordered ‘The Boys’ Animated Spin-Off

"West Side Story": A Hollywood remake, a win-win?

“West Side Story”: A Hollywood remake, a win-win?

Alvin Lucier, American composer of contemporary music, has died

Alvin Lucier, American composer of contemporary music, has died

Entertainment. Susan Arnold, Disney's first president

Entertainment. Susan Arnold, Disney’s first president

Hollywood and remakes: Double or nothing

Hollywood and remakes: Double or nothing

Les Tuche 2, American Dream: Was this film really shot in the US?

Les Tuche 2, American Dream: Was this film really shot in the US?

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *