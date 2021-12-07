Home Top News Oklahoma! Coming to London

Dec 07, 2021 0 Comments
Oklahoma!

Oklahoma!, A cult Rodgers and Hammerstein music previously performed on Broadway, moved to the Young Wick Theater in London.

The show will run for a limited time only from April 26 to June 25, 2022.

This product was screened in 2015 in New York. For the show, the stage and bands have been completely edited. His intimate and fast-paced debut allowed him to win the 2019 Tony Award for Best Renaissance. No announcement has been made yet about the cast of this transfer.

The music of the song Oklahoma! Written by Richard Rodgers, lyrics and libretto by Oscar Hammerstein II. The original show premiered in 1943 at the St. James Theater in New York City.

In 1906, in the future state of Oklahoma, Curly falls in love with the beautiful truck that Jude Fry loves. On his return from Kansas City, Ado prepares to propose to Annie, but in his absence, he flirts with kidnapper Ali Hakeem. Ado Annie’s father, Andrew Cornes, wants weddings to take place regardless of the groom. During a country ball, after the auction is arranged, the romantic games continue even more, with Ado Annie and Lore.

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

