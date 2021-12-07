Home Economy Intel plans to bring its automotive subsidiary Mobileye to Wall Street by mid-2022.

Dec 07, 2021 0 Comments
American semiconductor company Intel has announced plans to bring its Israeli subsidiary Mobileye, which specializes in autonomous driving technologies, to Wall Street by mid-2022. Intel said in a statement that it would be the majority shareholder in Mobileye and that the two companies would continue to work closely together.

Mobileye’s board of directors should also be in place.

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

