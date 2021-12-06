Home World Others have Delta-Omigron, and this country is the first case of Kovit-19

Dec 06, 2021 0 Comments
Jakarta

The epidemic has been going on for more than two years and the country has reported its first COVID-19 case. The Cook Islands in the South Pacific recorded its first case after preparing to reopen tourism to tourists.

Quoted ABC NewsWith a population of about 17,000, the country has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. At least 96 percent of people have received the full dose of the vaccine, and the sister has received two doses of the Govit-19 vaccine.

The first case of COVID-19 in the Cook Islands was brought by a 10-year-old boy. He was previously isolated after returning from a return flight with his family last Thursday.

Prime Minister Mark Brown said in a statement. The boy is believed to have returned from New Zealand.

The island nation, which shut itself out of the world when the epidemic struck, has announced plans to resume its non-isolated voyage with New Zealand on January 14.

“We are preparing ourselves when our borders reopen,” Brown said.

How was the first positive COVID-19 case of the Cook Islands closely related?

All other passengers were checked for not having Covid 19. However, Brown said the boy tested positive for Covit-19 even after being tested again before moving on to isolation.

