Home Technology OnePlus: OnePlus Smartphone: Mustache! Discount up to Rs 17,000 on 30,000 smartphones, check out the features – oneplus nord 2 5g is available with great discount on amazon

OnePlus: OnePlus Smartphone: Mustache! Discount up to Rs 17,000 on 30,000 smartphones, check out the features – oneplus nord 2 5g is available with great discount on amazon

Dec 06, 2021 0 Comments
OnePlus: OnePlus Smartphone: Mustache! Discount up to Rs 17,000 on 30,000 smartphones, check out the features - oneplus nord 2 5g is available with great discount on amazon

Highlights:

  • Attractive offers on OnePlus Nord 2 5G.
  • You can buy it from Amazon.
  • Benefit of transaction offer, bank discount.

New Delhi : If you want cheaper Smart phone If you are looking for a good opportunity. Strong in terms of performance OnePlus Nord 2 5G You can buy a smartphone with a discount.

Step: Facebook: Who is hiding your profile on Facebook? This drop trick will get the user information

OnePlus You can buy Nord 2 5G phones at low prices on Amazon. The phone offers an exchange offer of up to Rs 16,900. Let us know in detail about the offer of this phone.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Prices and Offers

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs 29,999. You will also get some offers. You can buy the phone at EMI for Rs 1,412 per month. Also, if you pay by ICICI Bank credit card, you will immediately get a discount of Rs 2,000.

If you have an old phone, you can get an offer of up to Rs 16,900 on the exchange. This offer depends on the model of the phone. Also, the phone comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant for Rs 34,999. You can buy the phone for Rs 1,648 per month at Standard EMI.

Features of OnePlus Nord 2 5G

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone has a 6.43-inch display with a 90Hz upgrade rate. This phone is powered by an octa core dimension 1200 processor. This phone works on Android 11 OxygenOS 11.3.

See also  Is the Apple car really going to hit the road?

This phone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone comes with a three rear camera system. Its primary sensor is 50 megapixels, the second 8 megapixels and the third 2 megapixels. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera for taking selfies. It is powered by a 4500 mAh lithium ion battery.

Step: Gmail Tips: Easy Tricks! Important email deleted? Recover easily using these steps

Step: Ban Card Update: Is the Ban Card Lost? You can download e-phone number in minutes from home and see details

Step: Telecom tariffs: Another blow to mobile users, after prepaid, now the prices of postpaid plans will go up and both these companies are ready

You May Also Like

Photo Credit : Flipkart Listing File Photo

Moto G31 first sale on Flipkart in India today, get great discounts here; Pricing and specifications are visible

Finally ... davatziliki provided by Cosmode, Vodafone and Wind: See what's changing

Finally … davatziliki provided by Cosmode, Vodafone and Wind: See what’s changing

Microsoft Edge: Gadget.ro - Microsoft recommends a new aggressive way of installing Google Chrome that may not harm the high-tech lifestyle.

Microsoft Edge: Gadget.ro – Microsoft recommends a new aggressive way of installing Google Chrome that may not harm the high-tech lifestyle.

La monnaie virtuelle avait atteint près de 70’000 dollars.

Cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin loses $ 10,000 in 1 hour

upload_article_image

Kasturi goes bankrupt at any moment: only paranoia survives | Blog post

Steam's highly acclaimed environmental destruction campaign "Dear Down" has completed campaign mode with a large-scale application distribution. Here are the new maps and robots - Automaton

Steam’s highly acclaimed environmental destruction campaign “Dear Down” has completed campaign mode with a large-scale application distribution. Here are the new maps and robots – Automaton

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *