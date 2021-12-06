OnePlus: OnePlus Smartphone: Mustache! Discount up to Rs 17,000 on 30,000 smartphones, check out the features – oneplus nord 2 5g is available with great discount on amazon

Highlights: Attractive offers on OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

You can buy it from Amazon.

Benefit of transaction offer, bank discount.

New Delhi : If you want cheaper Smart phone If you are looking for a good opportunity. Strong in terms of performance OnePlus Nord 2 5G You can buy a smartphone with a discount.



OnePlus You can buy Nord 2 5G phones at low prices on Amazon. The phone offers an exchange offer of up to Rs 16,900. Let us know in detail about the offer of this phone.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Prices and Offers



The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs 29,999. You will also get some offers. You can buy the phone at EMI for Rs 1,412 per month. Also, if you pay by ICICI Bank credit card, you will immediately get a discount of Rs 2,000.

If you have an old phone, you can get an offer of up to Rs 16,900 on the exchange. This offer depends on the model of the phone. Also, the phone comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant for Rs 34,999. You can buy the phone for Rs 1,648 per month at Standard EMI.

Features of OnePlus Nord 2 5G



The OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone has a 6.43-inch display with a 90Hz upgrade rate. This phone is powered by an octa core dimension 1200 processor. This phone works on Android 11 OxygenOS 11.3.

This phone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone comes with a three rear camera system. Its primary sensor is 50 megapixels, the second 8 megapixels and the third 2 megapixels. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera for taking selfies. It is powered by a 4500 mAh lithium ion battery.

