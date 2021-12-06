Fishing-related conflict: Intensification between Paris and London, which summoned the French ambassador

The British government announced that London would summon the French ambassador in the wake of threats of retaliation by Paris over post-Brexit fishing licenses, which he criticized for giving the UK too little.

Emphasizes that the United Kingdom determines the actions that France expects “Unfair”British Foreign Secretary Liz Tress advises Wendy Morton, Secretary of State for Europe “Call the French Ambassador” British government spokeswoman Catherine Colona said in a statement.