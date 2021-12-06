Fishing-related conflict: Intensification between Paris and London, which summoned the French ambassador

The British government announced that London would summon the French ambassador in the wake of threats of retaliation by Paris over post-Brexit fishing licenses, which he criticized for giving the UK too little.
Emphasizes that the United Kingdom determines the actions that France expects “Unfair”British Foreign Secretary Liz Tress advises Wendy Morton, Secretary of State for Europe “Call the French Ambassador” British government spokeswoman Catherine Colona said in a statement.
Since November 2, the tone has risen sharply on Wednesday following the announcement by France of the first retaliatory measures against the Channel Islands and the Kingdom – the tightening of restrictions and the banning of British ships from landing in French ports. French fishermen do not get much licenses to fish in their waters.
“We reiterate that the Government has approved 98% of EU vessel license applications for fishing in British waters. Adding the same source, France quotes a number that is controversial, with 90% speaking.