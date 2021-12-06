Home Top News Fishing-related conflict: Intensification between Paris and London, which summoned the French ambassador

Fishing-related conflict: Intensification between Paris and London, which summoned the French ambassador

Dec 06, 2021 0 Comments
Fishing-related conflict: Intensification between Paris and London, which summoned the French ambassador

The British government announced that London would summon the French ambassador in the wake of threats of retaliation by Paris over post-Brexit fishing licenses, which he criticized for giving the UK too little.

Emphasizes that the United Kingdom determines the actions that France expects “Unfair”British Foreign Secretary Liz Tress advises Wendy Morton, Secretary of State for Europe “Call the French Ambassador” British government spokeswoman Catherine Colona said in a statement.

Since November 2, the tone has risen sharply on Wednesday following the announcement by France of the first retaliatory measures against the Channel Islands and the Kingdom – the tightening of restrictions and the banning of British ships from landing in French ports. French fishermen do not get much licenses to fish in their waters.

We reiterate that the Government has approved 98% of EU vessel license applications for fishing in British waters. Adding the same source, France quotes a number that is controversial, with 90% speaking.

See also  US Point out Department lifts worldwide 'Do Not Travel' advisory

You May Also Like

Abdul Razak Kurna receives the Nobel Prize for Literature in London

Abdul Razak Kurna receives the Nobel Prize for Literature in London

The Rolling Stones en 1968 par David Bailey.

Photo When London, England becomes an island again

Australia: Man attacked by crocodile escapes with his pocket knife

Australia: Man attacked by crocodile escapes with his pocket knife

Staff at Nusr-Et, London's Snobby Salt Bae Restaurant, see the surprise £ 10 tip in front of diners

Staff at Nusr-Et, London’s Snobby Salt Bae Restaurant, see the surprise £ 10 tip in front of diners

In Australia, dozens of sharks devour a whale

In Australia, dozens of sharks devour a whale

WestJet stabilizes frequencies between Calgary and London-Heathrow

WestJet stabilizes frequencies between Calgary and London-Heathrow

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *