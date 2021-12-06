Entertainment. Susan Arnold, Disney’s first president

Susan Arnold will take over as chair of the board of directors of entertainment companies later this year. Since the creation of Walt Disney ninety-eight years ago, it also marks the end of an era.

Walt Disney American entertainment company “For the first time in ninety-eight years of history a woman is elected its president”, Bring it back BBC.

On December 31, Susan Arnold, who served on the board for fourteen years, took over as chairman. He will leave the company at the end of the year after Bob Igar, who has already stepped down as CEO in 2020.

Susan Arnold, here “Holds positions of responsibility in some major American companies”, From McDonald’s and Procter & Gamble to investment company Carlyle “We look forward to continuing to serve the long-term interests of Disney shareholders and to work closely with CEO Bob Chabe, who is building the company’s centuries – old tradition.”.

Two leaders as president of the company

This appointment marks the evolution of the management of large companies, under pressure from investors and sometimes regulators “Divide the two main posts of Managing Director and Chairman”, Underscores the British media.

Bob Iger’s departure marks In particular, “The End of an Era for Disney”. During his fifteen-year reign, the company has “I made several major acquisitions”, By purchasing Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox. Other company executives, including Alan Horn, head of the studio, have announced they will be leaving by the end of this year.

