Cool over the next few days with hard ice creams at night. The maximum and minimum temperatures expected here are 3B Meteo

Even in the plains there is severe frost

No strong ice creams at very low temperaturesD: During the first decade of this December, characterized by continuous pulses of Arctic winds, temperatures were often below average for that period, especially in the north and especially at night when minimum frosts were recorded. This day on Monday was no exception, it saw very low values ​​at dawn and not only in Valpathana. The Piedmontese plain touched -5 CIn the Lombard and Emilian species it is -3 ° C, in Venito and Friuli it is 0 ° C. The situation will be a little more evolving by Tuesday For immaculate fertilization we would have a sharp drop in temperature General increase in minimum volumes in northern Italy and other parts of the peninsula due to the Sirokle wind. So let’s look at the values ​​for the next few days:

Temperature Tuesday: At least below zero in the north and below average values ​​in one part of the center up to Campania, elsewhere more or less according to the minimum period. On the other hand, the maximum will be higher or lower domestically and slightly lower than the average for the first decade of December.

Minimum temperature Tuesday (sunrise)

Maximum temperature on Tuesday

Temperature Wednesday: General increase in minimum values ​​of night but strong decrease in maximum values ​​in the north due to arrival of maximum snow which does not go beyond zero in various parts of Valpadana. Conversely in other parts of the peninsula due to the south wind, the maximum will all increase.

Minimum Temperature Wednesday Immaculate (Dawn)

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was immaculate

Next days: The maximum temperature will rise slightly in the north while there will be a temperature decline in the south center on Thursday. Fridays and Saturdays are cool, while Sundays are generally warmer.

Medium to long term forecasts: Our team of meteorologists updates analyzes twice a week. These are not weather forecasts and specific forecasts: see them in the section 15 day weather trends.

