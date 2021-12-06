The Zanzibar novelist will be celebrated in the town where he lived in exile for fifty years. Due to the fifth wave, the Swedish arbitral tribunal canceled its luxury festival for the second year in a row.

Nobel Laureate in Literature, Abdul Razak Qurna The Zanzibar-born novelist receives the Most Valuable Literary Awards this Monday for his stories about immigration and colonialism at a ceremony in the United Kingdom that has been in exile for more than half a century.

The Nobel Prize in Epidemiology, Science and Literature, is awarded for the second year in a row, without the usual luxuries. TO Abdul Razak Kurna will receive his medal and diploma in London this afternoon from the Swedish Ambassador at his official residence. The prize was ten million Swedish kronor (approximately 1 million euros).

Abdul Razak Kurna, 72, was born in 2003 to South African J.M. He was the first writer of African descent to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature after Godzilla. He was sanctified for his accounts of the colonial and post-colonial periods of Africa. Refugees between two worlds.

His story was praised by the jury “The Consequences of Colonialism and the Compassion and Compromise of Refugee Fate between Cultures and Continents”. He praised the “adherence to the truth and the hatred of simplification.”

Born in Zanzibar in 1948 – an archipelago off the coast of East Africa that is now part of Tanzania Abdul Razzaq Kurna fled to England in the late 1960s, a few years after the independence of this former British defender, during the Arab community. Was persecuted.

He began writing in the United Kingdom at the age of 21, where he acquired his nationality and was inspired by his memories and his emigrant experience. “I like to write about human relationships, what people do when they rebuild their lives”, He told a news conference the day after he was canonized in early October.

In the column given to the English daily Defender In 2004, he explained that he was “Grave” In writing, unexpectedly. He did not see a higher reward coming: “You write what you can and you hope it works!”

Prior to the Nobel Prize, the author published ten novels, three of which have been translated into French (Paradise, Near the sea And Adyu Zanzibar), As well as many news. He writes in English even though his original language is primarily Swahili.

He now lives in Brighton, in the southeast of England, and taught literature at the University of Kent until his retirement. Whether the Nobel Prize or not, the novelist promised to continue to speak openly about the questions that shaped his work and his view of the world. “It simply came to our notice then, he said. I’m not acting in a role, I say what I think.

He considers the harsh course of European governments on immigration from Africa and the Middle East to be cruel and unjust. His latest book, Later life, Chases a boy who was stolen from his parents by German colonial troops, and returns to his village to find his missing parents and his sister. 2021 is a booming year for African literature, with three major prizes – the Nobel, the Booker Prize and the Concord – won by African writers.