WestJet stabilizes frequencies between Calgary and London-Heathrow

After announcing the opening of the direct link between Calgary and Landress-Heathrow Next spring, in addition to the London-Gatwick already in operation, the Canadian company WestJet Confirms the frequencies of its new Atlantic service.

Flights will be provided between Calgary (Alberta) and its base in London-Heathrow Four times a week To begin with 26 March 2022. Flights from Calgary to London-Heathrow will depart on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, March 26 to October 28, 2022. Return flights will depart from London-Heathrow to Calgary on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. March 27 to October 29, 2022. These will be powered by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner that can carry 16 passengers in business class, 28 in premium and 276 in economy.

From today, you can book on WestJet.com. “ As we establish the world’s most popular new routes to Canada and one of the world’s hubs, this is an important step in reviving our airline, which operates more flights from Alberta. WestJet Business Director John Weather said.

By adding London-Heathrow Airport to its network in the spring of 2022, WestJet will be able to connect its Calgary base to 77 domestic and international destinations (including). Paris-CDG, Amsterdam, Dublin and Rome). It will continue to operate non-stop flights from Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto and Halifax to London Gatwick Airport.

