BTS’s huge revenue from ‘Permission to Dance on Stage’ shows will shock you

BTS, the most popular South Korean children’s group, recently held their first live concert in Los Angeles after the Kovit-19 epidemic. She wowed audiences with her “Permission to Dance on Stage” performances on November 27-28 and December 1-2. The seven-member team includes RM, Jin, Suka, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Cook.

Billboard, America’s most popular music and entertainment magazine, has now released the proceeds from the Bangtan Boys concerts. ARMY, the official fan of the band of seven, and the crowd gathered at SoFi Stadium two years later to see their favorite band perform.

According to Billboard, BTS has sold 214,000 tickets and raised over $ 33.3 million from their incredible four night concerts. The team made history by reaching the highest box score total in any action in almost a decade. According to Billboard, “a box score is generally defined as the ratio of all performances performed at a particular location during a particular tour or at any point in the tour. Amounts and festivals are excluded based on the figures reported to the Billboard box score.”

Chris Martin of Coldplay also looked amazing wearing a BTS shirt on the final night of the show. Chris and Septet performed the song “My Universe” and this year’s popular song was released on Goldplay and BDS. Videos of the show are also going viral on social media. Here are some excerpts from the four night concerts.

K-Pop Boy Group is a global pop cultural event with millions of fans and lovers.