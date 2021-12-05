Home Science A total solar eclipse plunged Antarctica into darkness

Dec 05, 2021 0 Comments
In a rare astronomical scene attended by a handful of scientists and thrill seekers and countless penguins, a total solar eclipse turned Antarctica from summer to darkness.

Visual acuity was excellent“Raul Cordero of the University of Santiago de Chile (USACH) is a potential participant.”Completeness“Belgium time 08:46 GMT (07:46 GMT), with grid”Circle of fire“It lasted more than 40 seconds.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth and casts a shadow over the earth. For it to be total, the sun, moon and earth must be aligned directly.

All of this was only visible in Antarctica, to the delight of a small group of scientists, experts and adventurers who paid around $ 40,000 (approximately ,000 35,000) for the offer.

NASA broadcast live, the eclipse began at 8 a.m. Belgian time with the Moon moving in front of the Sun and ended at 9:06 a.m. Belgian time.

Union Glacier, found there, is about 1,000 km (600 miles) north of the South Pole.

Antarctica is immersed in permanent light at this time of year, culminating on December 21 when the sun does not set.

According to NASA, a partial eclipse will be visible in parts of the southern hemisphere, including Saint Helena, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, Chile, New Zealand and parts of Australia.

The last total solar eclipse occurred in Antarctica on November 23, 2003, the next was not expected until 2039.

