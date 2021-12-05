A total solar eclipse plunged Antarctica into darkness

In a rare astronomical scene attended by a handful of scientists and thrill seekers and countless penguins, a total solar eclipse turned Antarctica from summer to darkness.

“Visual acuity was excellent“Raul Cordero of the University of Santiago de Chile (USACH) is a potential participant.”Completeness“Belgium time 08:46 GMT (07:46 GMT), with grid”Circle of fire“It lasted more than 40 seconds.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth and casts a shadow over the earth. For it to be total, the sun, moon and earth must be aligned directly.

All of this was only visible in Antarctica, to the delight of a small group of scientists, experts and adventurers who paid around $ 40,000 (approximately ,000 35,000) for the offer.

NASA broadcast live, the eclipse began at 8 a.m. Belgian time with the Moon moving in front of the Sun and ended at 9:06 a.m. Belgian time.