+



Honored in the Science category of the 11th edition of the year Timothy Caves, Current director Button Company, Responsible for the preparation of the coronavac vaccine, was the first immunosuppressive agent used in Brazil. Govit-19.

Dimas Kovas Science – Best Men in 2021 (Photo: GQ Brazil)

In the event GQ Brazil, Took to the stage this Friday (3) night at the Copacabana Palace Hotel in Rio de Janeiro to receive the award directly from the hands of the Kovas actor. Luciano Sapphire, Survivor of the disease. In his speech, the Bhutanese leader recalled the onset of the epidemic and the difficulties he faced.

“In January 2020, not much was known about the virus, the science was quick to understand, we were still trying to understand. Last year, we were convinced in Bhutan: vaccines are needed. We know about the challenge, and we are looking for partnerships. Everyone needs to bring the vaccine to our country. Political problems arose, but we won. “

Know more

“We are gathering here because we have been vaccinated and are being protected somehow.”, Highlighted by Dimas Kovas, who divides the genre Mauricio Zuma, Director of the Bio-Manguinhos Institute of Technology in Immunology Biology, a division of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocross)

Know more

Importance of Koronavak and Dimas Kovas

Brazilian physician, researcher and professor Dimas Tadeo Kovas has been the director of the institute Button since 2017. Prior to that, he was a 2007 Jabuti Prize winner, professor of medicine at the University of Sவோo Paulo and one of the founders. Important characteristics of the Brazilian School of Hematology, among others.

Kovas was at the forefront of the development process of the immunizing agent, which began in March 2020 with the onset of the epidemic, but signed with the pharmaceutical company Sinovak in June of the same year.

Dimas Kovas, 65, was born in Botady, in the interior of the state of Sவோo Paulo and is currently one of the leading names in the health sector in the country. In January of this year, the butane vaccine with cinnabar began to be used by the Brazilian population, which contributed to the improvement of the immune system.