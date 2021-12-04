Home Sports “Pray for me”: Sharif O’Neill’s confusing tweet

“Pray for me”: Sharif O’Neill’s confusing tweet

Dec 04, 2021 0 Comments
Shareef O'Neal a fait ses grands débuts à LSU en NCAA

After several weeks of difficult circumstances, Sharif O’Neill once again made his fans anxious recently. The tweets he made before Shock’s son’s medical tests were scary … luckily he finally got some good news.

It cannot be said at present that the life of Sharif O’Neill goes in the same direction as that of his father. Despite changing universities and switching from UCLA to LSU, the interior could not keep one foot in front of the other … i.e. he was sidelined following a broken leg last summer. In order to assess the progress of his recovery, he had to be examined recently. As he showed on Twitter, it made him sweat:

Pray for me all! I will scan tomorrow and I have permission to play for the rest of the season. ⁇

Sheriff O’Neill was worried about his medical tests … and then promised

Waiting for results

Apparently, we can worry about Shock’s son, who has been in the NCAA since his future ball was seriously dark in hand. Negative feedback from his university medical staff may have had devastating consequences for his life. Fortunately for him, the results were encouraging: he has not yet fully recovered, although he could aim to return by the end of December.

I appreciate everyone’s prayers for me! Must be on the bench for a few more weeks! I will be fine நன்றி Thanks guys for the positive posts. I will be back soon and better than before. I am aiming for the anniversary.

Good news for Sharif O’Neill, he still has a chance to show his worth at LSU this season. However, considering his serious injury record, it is not certain that this will help him advance to the big league.

See also  Braves announces minor league affiliations for the 2021 season

You May Also Like

NFL | The Giants will be without Daniel Jones on Sunday

NFL | The Giants will be without Daniel Jones on Sunday

Brewers Randall tried to buy Crick

Brewers Randall tried to buy Crick

Giannis Antetokounmpo qui sort sur blessure avec les Bucks

Is Zionis injured? His coach’s big concern

MLB: Right-handed player Sandy Alcondara and Marlins contract finalized

MLB: Right-handed player Sandy Alcondara and Marlins contract finalized

MLB Summary: Rich Hill in Boston | Mark Melloncon in Phoenix

MLB Summary: Rich Hill in Boston | Mark Melloncon in Phoenix

NBA Westbrook a écopé d'une technique face aux Pistons

Former Bully destroys Westbrook: “Lockers will never stand with him”

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *