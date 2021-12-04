“Pray for me”: Sharif O’Neill’s confusing tweet

After several weeks of difficult circumstances, Sharif O’Neill once again made his fans anxious recently. The tweets he made before Shock’s son’s medical tests were scary … luckily he finally got some good news.

It cannot be said at present that the life of Sharif O’Neill goes in the same direction as that of his father. Despite changing universities and switching from UCLA to LSU, the interior could not keep one foot in front of the other … i.e. he was sidelined following a broken leg last summer. In order to assess the progress of his recovery, he had to be examined recently. As he showed on Twitter, it made him sweat:

Pray for me! I’ll scan it tomorrow வோம் Let’s do this – Sharif O’Neill (SSJreef) December 2, 2021

Pray for me all! I will scan tomorrow and I have permission to play for the rest of the season. ⁇

Sheriff O’Neill was worried about his medical tests … and then promised

We are waiting for these results – Sharif O’Neill (SSJreef) December 2, 2021

Waiting for results

Read more

According to Michael Jordan Lover, what will Pippin do in the file?

Apparently, we can worry about Shock’s son, who has been in the NCAA since his future ball was seriously dark in hand. Negative feedback from his university medical staff may have had devastating consequences for his life. Fortunately for him, the results were encouraging: he has not yet fully recovered, although he could aim to return by the end of December.

I appreciate everyone’s prayers for me! Imma win நன்றி Thanks for the positive news guys. I will be back soon and better than before. Marking the holidays – Sharif O’Neill (SSJreef) December 3, 2021

I appreciate everyone’s prayers for me! Must be on the bench for a few more weeks! I will be fine நன்றி Thanks guys for the positive posts. I will be back soon and better than before. I am aiming for the anniversary.

Good news for Sharif O’Neill, he still has a chance to show his worth at LSU this season. However, considering his serious injury record, it is not certain that this will help him advance to the big league.