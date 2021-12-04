Home Top News In Venezuela, the EU monitoring mission is out – pushing towards liberation

In Venezuela, the EU monitoring mission is out – pushing towards liberation

Dec 04, 2021 0 Comments
In Venezuela, the EU monitoring mission is out - pushing towards liberation
The EU election monitoring mission is leaving Venezuela with a week-long anticipation. Authorities have refused to extend visas until the scheduled date, according to Bloomberg.

His presence was a pledge of greater democratic transparency in Venezuela. The European Union Election Monitoring Mission (EU EOM) is tasked with overseeing the regional and municipal elections on November 21, leaving the country as fast as a week. “Members of the EU EOM will leave Caracas on December 5”, Casually mentions a brief message.

While some of the so-called “short-term” viewers have already left the country, others, the strength of the “long-term” viewers and analysts, will have to continue their work until mid-December. The EU EOM justified this protracted existence, respecting the results of the ballot and the pursuit of possible disputes.

According to BloombergThis rapid departure could be explained by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry’s refusal to extend visitor visas until the scheduled date. A decision that echoed the words of Nicolas Maduro last Sunday. The Venezuelan president later blamed the European audience.Spies“And”EnemiesFrom Venezuela.

“Spies” “Enemies”

On Tuesday, November 23, he responded to an initial report by Isabel Santos, head of the monitoring mission. Despite some positive democratic developments, the MEP reported a number of irregularities in the electoral process. Among other things, the lack of independence of the Venezuelan judiciary, the lack of pluralism in the media or the use of public funds in the campaign were noted. These elections, marked by a return to the elections of a section of the opposition that had chosen a boycott strategy for many years, were largely won by the ruling PSUV. The Savistas, who have won at least 19 seats in 23 states, have also won two-thirds of the country’s municipalities.

See also  Amid COVID-19 surge among doctors, center talks of "ultimate responsibility"

Also read our analysis

The fact is that a state in the state of Paris does not yet have an official governor. After an endless week, when the votes were counted, opponent Freddie Superlano won by a small header. But the Supreme Court (TSJ), which is known to be close to the government of Nicolas Maduro, finally accused him of incompetence and called for new elections on January 9.

An incident that further justified the long-term existence of this European surveillance mission. The government seems to have decided otherwise. It remains to be seen whether he will agree to gain a European audience again. They are expected to return by the end of January to submit a final report on the ballot. Maybe something can be said about what looks like an exit.

You May Also Like

Covid-19: Seychelles removed from Australia's list of concerns - LINFO.re

Covid-19: Seychelles removed from Australia’s list of concerns – LINFO.re

An exciting December event for a French company in London!

An exciting December event for a French company in London!

PRINCE 2 CERTIFICATION

Rescue of a family stranded in Australia for several days

Rescue of a family stranded in Australia for several days

Exposition Mode or Palace de Kensington: Royal Fashion in the Making

Exposition Mode or Palace de Kensington: Royal Fashion in the Making

Simple "communication cases", three people arrested by police for escaping from an isolated center - RT in French

Simple “communication cases”, three people arrested by police for escaping from an isolated center – RT in French

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *