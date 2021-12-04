In Venezuela, the EU monitoring mission is out – pushing towards liberation

The EU election monitoring mission is leaving Venezuela with a week-long anticipation. Authorities have refused to extend visas until the scheduled date, according to Bloomberg.

His presence was a pledge of greater democratic transparency in Venezuela. The European Union Election Monitoring Mission (EU EOM) is tasked with overseeing the regional and municipal elections on November 21, leaving the country as fast as a week. “Members of the EU EOM will leave Caracas on December 5”, Casually mentions a brief message.

While some of the so-called “short-term” viewers have already left the country, others, the strength of the “long-term” viewers and analysts, will have to continue their work until mid-December. The EU EOM justified this protracted existence, respecting the results of the ballot and the pursuit of possible disputes.

According to BloombergThis rapid departure could be explained by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry’s refusal to extend visitor visas until the scheduled date. A decision that echoed the words of Nicolas Maduro last Sunday. The Venezuelan president later blamed the European audience.Spies“And”EnemiesFrom Venezuela.

On Tuesday, November 23, he responded to an initial report by Isabel Santos, head of the monitoring mission. Despite some positive democratic developments, the MEP reported a number of irregularities in the electoral process. Among other things, the lack of independence of the Venezuelan judiciary, the lack of pluralism in the media or the use of public funds in the campaign were noted. These elections, marked by a return to the elections of a section of the opposition that had chosen a boycott strategy for many years, were largely won by the ruling PSUV. The Savistas, who have won at least 19 seats in 23 states, have also won two-thirds of the country’s municipalities.

The fact is that a state in the state of Paris does not yet have an official governor. After an endless week, when the votes were counted, opponent Freddie Superlano won by a small header. But the Supreme Court (TSJ), which is known to be close to the government of Nicolas Maduro, finally accused him of incompetence and called for new elections on January 9.

An incident that further justified the long-term existence of this European surveillance mission. The government seems to have decided otherwise. It remains to be seen whether he will agree to gain a European audience again. They are expected to return by the end of January to submit a final report on the ballot. Maybe something can be said about what looks like an exit.