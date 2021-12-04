French investigation reveals national security secrets

The agency notes that the investigation is related to “revealing the secrets of national security” and the release refers to details of military personnel.

On November 21, the online edition of “Disloz” published an article about “Searly”, a covert military operation by Egyptian armed forces in their territory with France since 2016.

According to him, the authorities in this North African country used the information of the French intelligence to attack targets on the border, especially the cars suspected to be hijackers.

Correspondents say “hundreds of civilians” have been injured or killed as a result of the actions of Egyptian armed forces and the French military, which allegedly took part in 19 attacks between 2016 and 2018. “French troops are still in the Egyptian desert.”

In addition, the publication released a confidential statement from the Office of Military Intelligence to the President of France warning that further tests were needed before intelligence services could attack targets identified from the air.

Prior to his visit to Egypt in 2019, Florence Barley, head of the French Armed Forces Ministry, was asked to remind his Egyptian partners that the data provided by French spy planes to his Egyptian partners was not intended to correct airstrikes.

Following the release, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal announced that the French Armed Forces had begun an internal audit.