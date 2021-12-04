Home Science A total solar eclipse plunged Antarctica into darkness

Dec 04, 2021 0 Comments
The last total solar eclipse occurred in Antarctica on November 23, 2003, the next was not expected until 2039.

In a rare astronomical scene attended by a handful of scientists and thrill seekers and countless penguins, a total solar eclipse turned Antarctica from summer to darkness.

Visual acuity was excellent“Raul Cordero of the University of Santiago de Chile (USACH) said he could attend.”Completeness“At 0746 GMT, with grid”Circle of fireIt lasted more than 40 seconds. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth and casts a shadow over the earth. For it to be total, the sun, moon and earth must be aligned directly.

All of this was only visible in Antarctica, to the delight of a small group of scientists, experts and adventurers who paid around $ 40,000 (approximately ,000 35,000) for the offer. Broadcast live by NASA, the eclipse began at 0700 GMT, the Moon began to move in front of the Sun, and ended at 08:06 GMT.

Union Glacier Camp, it was observed, is located about 1000 km (600 miles) north of the South Pole. Antarctica is immersed in permanent light at this time of year, culminating on December 21 when the sun does not set. According to NASA, a partial eclipse will be visible in parts of the southern hemisphere, including Saint Helena, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, Chile, New Zealand and parts of Australia.

The last total solar eclipse occurred in Antarctica on November 23, 2003, the next was not expected until 2039. A circular solar eclipse – the moon covering everything except the Sun’s outer ring – is expected to spread across North America. October 2023, followed by a total eclipse in April 2024.

