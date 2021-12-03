Labor dispute at Kellogg’s in the United States | Grain brands are starting to run out here

Lovers of corn flakes, rice crispies and other frosted flax had to resign themselves for a few weeks to find another way to lunch. Due to the strike of 1,400 workers at four Kellogg factories in the United States in early October, supermarkets here are finding it difficult to deliver the various products marketed by the American company.

Nathaelle Morissette

Newspaper

However, for those who can not do without the breakfast bowl cereal is a glimmer of hope: the conflict will end on December 5th. A policy-level agreement was reached between the two sides on Wednesday. Workers representing the International Union of Bakery, Snacks, Tobacco and Grinding Workers (BCTM) will go to the polls on Sunday. However, delivery delays can take weeks to resolve.

Meanwhile, Franck Henot, co-owner of Intermarché Boyer on Avenue du Mont-Royal, confirms that “there are some products that Kellogg no longer offers”. “Corn flakes, frosted flakes, can no longer be with us,” he said. The grocery store temporarily replaced his cupboards to avoid empty spaces on his shelves. Project diagrams that complement the grain boxes produced by other companies.

Mr. Honot was not the only one to experience this condition. Francis Mailey, director of government relations at the Retail Council of Canada (RCC), which represents several major chains such as Metro, IGA and Loplas, said: “It is true that grocery retailers are finding it difficult to buy products from this brand: Walmart and Costco.

For its part, Kellogg said in a statement that it hopes to know the outcome of the vote early next week. “We are committed to mitigating the potential impact on our Canadian operations and have been implementing contingency plans for some time to mitigate supply disruptions, as part of which a company spokesman promised,” Newspaper. The fulfillment of our obligations to customers and consumers depends on a variety of factors, including the length and intensity of the strike, the effectiveness of our contingency plans and the demand for our products. ”

Achat Local

Stephen Lagos, Director of Public Affairs and Government Relations of the Food Retailers Association of Quebec (ADA), which has members in more than 1,000 grocery stores and convenience stores, sees this as a good opportunity to choose local products for lunch.

Kellogg is on strike in the United States. Of course, there are repercussions in Quebec. But for consumers, there are still other products in store. There are other providers. Stephen Lagosse

“We should probably think about it,” he notes to Food Autonomy. May be there [entreprises] Who will see it as an opportunity. ”

Keep in mind that the workers’ conflict at the Battle Creek (Michigan), Omaha (Nebraska), Lancaster (Pennsylvania) and Memphis (Tennessee) factories has been going on since October 5.

“For more than a year, Kellogg’s workers across the country have been working long, hard hours, day and night, throughout the Govt – 19 epidemic to produce Kellogg’s ready-to-eat grain for American families,” one might read. Press release issued by BCTM at the start of the strike.

“Kellogg’s response to these loyal workers is to demand that they abandon quality health care, retirement benefits, and pay periods.

Many brands of cereals, such as Fruit Loops, Corn Flakes, Nutrient-Grain, Kellogg’s Club and Pop Darts, soft bars and crackers are manufactured by a multinational company headquartered in Battle Creek, Mitchell.