As we live around the Sun, the current ring is slightly circular. However, the Earth’s orbit is not as stable as you might think.

Every 405,000 years, our planet’s orbit expands by 5% before returning to equilibrium.

We have long understood this cycle of so-called Orbital eccentricityஇரா Promoting global climate change, But it is not clear exactly how it affects life on Earth.

New evidence now suggests that fluctuations in Earth’s orbit may affect biological evolution.

A team of scientists led by ancient researcher Luke Beaufort French National Research Center (CNRS) Orbital eccentricity promotes the evolution of new organisms, at least in the case of plankton (phytoplankton) with evidence of photosynthetic diversity.

Cochlearthrophores These are microscopic algae that feed on sunlight and form limestone sheets around their delicate unicellular bodies. These limestone slabs, called coagulites, are the most common of our fossil sources – they first appeared about 215 million years ago. Years through the upper triangle.

Have you ever wondered how the white rocks of Dover formed? They are created # Fossils! Unicellular coagulants produce calcium carbonate #Nuts It rots and forms chalk! Alison R. Check out this Gogolith creation clip by Taylor!#Paleontologija pic.twitter.com/5N95rQxB20 – Project Fossil December 13, 2018

These sea storms are so numerous that they make a significant contribution to the earth’s nutrient cycle, and the forces that change their existence can have a major impact on our planet’s systems.

Beaufort and colleagues used an automated artificial intelligence microscope to measure 9 million coccoliters over 2.8 million years of evolution in the Indo-Pacific region. Using old alluvial marine models, they were able to obtain an incredibly detailed resolution of about 2,000 years.

The researchers were able to use tail size limits to estimate the number of organisms, e.g. Previous genetic testing Confirmed that different species of the Noelaerhabdaceae family can be distinguished by their cell size.

They discovered the average coagulant length that follows a regular cycle associated with an orbital eccentric cycle of 405,000 years. The largest mean tail size showed a small time delay after maximum center deflection. It did not matter if the earth was icy or icy.

“In the modern ocean, the greatest diversity of phytoplankton is in the equator, which may be associated with higher temperatures and steady-state conditions, and seasonal species change is more likely to occur at average latitudes due to stronger seasonal temperature differences,” Beaufort and colleagues explain. In your paper.

They found that the same pattern was reversed in the larger periods in which they studied. As the Earth’s orbit changes to elliptical, the seasons around the equator become clearer. These diverse conditions led to further diversification of cochlear thorax.

“The greater diversity of ecological significance when climate is high leads to a greater number of organisms because adaptation of noellarhaptase is characterized by tail size and calcification level to thrive in the new environment.

Different bone size at different times: myosin (left), pleostocin (right). Follow your favorite

The latest evolutionary stage discovered by the group began about 550,000 years ago – a new radiological phenomenon. Biocapsa Species have appeared. Beaufort and colleagues confirmed this explanation using genetic data of living organisms today.

Using data from both oceans, it was possible to distinguish between local and global events.

In addition, by calculating the rate of mass accumulation in sediment samples, researchers reveal the morphologically possible effects of various organisms on the Earth’s carbon cycle, which can be altered by both photosynthesis and the production of limestone (CaCO3).

Lighter types (e.g. E. Huxley இரா G. Caribbeanica) Major contributor to cocolite carbonate exports, Group books, Shows that when medium-sized opportunistic species dominate, less carbon is stored by deep-seated dead animal shells.

In view of these and other results Seek helpBeauford and his team found that the difference between orbital eccentricity and climate change is that “cochlear implants can function more than simply respond to changes in the carbon cycle.”

In other words, these tiny microbes, along with other phytoplankton, are helping to change the Earth’s climate in response to these tropical events. But much remains to be done to confirm this.

This study was published Restricted nature.