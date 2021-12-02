MLB Summary: Rich Hill in Boston | Mark Melloncon in Phoenix

Rich Hill à Boston

He joins the other pitchers who have already signed with the Red Sox over the past few days.

Signature made very quickly

Robbie Ray explains how he got used to the Marines.

Robbie Ray told a news conference on the Seattle deal with the Mariners that “it happened very quickly.” “It seemed very appropriate,” he adds. pic.twitter.com/eLOUHs351H – Shi Davidi (hiShiDavidi) December 1, 2021

Marcus Semyon reflects on his time in Toronto

He says the young players on the team have made a lot of progress this season.

New Tex Ranger Marcus Semion in his time w / the #BlueJays: “They’re young players but they’re smart. I learned from them, they looked at me, they saw how I got involved in my career … We did not play in the playoffs, but I think those youngsters became better players.” pic.twitter.com/G6WPrJ9nLi – Mitch Bannon (MitchBannon) December 1, 2021

The Mets interview will begin soon

The quest to win the Queens after Louis Rojas is underway.

Mark Melancon handles diamondbacks

This is a two year contract.

Free-agent reliever Mark Melancon’s two-year deal with DBacks, sources say @TheAthletic. – Ken Rosenthal (enKen_Rosenthal) December 1, 2021

Astros hires Sarah Kutram

He will serve as Director of Player Development.

Happy Birthday, Larry Walker!

Canadian legend is now 55 (not 56!).