Home Sports MLB: Right-handed player Sandy Alcondara and Marlins contract finalized

MLB: Right-handed player Sandy Alcondara and Marlins contract finalized

Dec 02, 2021 0 Comments
MLB: Right-handed player Sandy Alcondara and Marlins contract finalized

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins on Tuesday ended a five-year, $ 56 million contract awarded to right-hander Sandy Alcondara.

The deal includes an option for a sixth season.

This is the longest contract awarded by a group of current owners led by Derek Jetter and Bruce Sherman.

The 26-year-old Alcondara made 9-15 and averaged 3.19, 33 starts last season.

He is one of only three major league baseball pitchers to score at least 200 innings and 200 strikeouts.

Alcondara had six starts in at least eight innings, where he allowed a maximum of one point, topping the major leagues in this regard.

The Marlins handed him the ball in their opening game in 2020 and 2021.

Other contracts:

James Paxton accepted the $ 10 million one-year offer with the Boston Red Sox. That includes options for 2023 and 2024. He performed Operation Tommy John in April but the 33-year-old pitcher has made tremendous progress.

Endcom expert Rizal Iglesias has signed a four-year deal with Los Angeles.

The Pittsburgh Pirates offered broad receiver Roberto Perez a 5 million contract a year to replace Jacob Stallings.

Relief Brooks Raleigh has signed a two-year, $ 10 million contract that includes a 2024 option with Tampa Bay Race. Race Joy Wendy traded for Miami Marlins for Cameron Misner. They also avoided the jury by agreeing with Ji-man Choi for a year and 3.2 million.

See also  MLP: Teascar Hernandez Frappy Sun 20e Circuit

You May Also Like

MLB Summary: Rich Hill in Boston | Mark Melloncon in Phoenix

MLB Summary: Rich Hill in Boston | Mark Melloncon in Phoenix

NBA Westbrook a écopé d'une technique face aux Pistons

Former Bully destroys Westbrook: “Lockers will never stand with him”

NFL: Daniel Jones will be in bad shape

NFL: Daniel Jones will be in bad shape

New York Foods: Prohibition of Ignition

New York Foods: Prohibition of Ignition

Shaquille O'Neal et Michael Jordan

Shock reveals why he doesn’t want to wear Jordan on his feet

NFL: Nahshon Wright joins Govt-19 list of cowboys

NFL: Nahshon Wright joins Covid 19 list of cowboys

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *