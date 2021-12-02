MLB: Right-handed player Sandy Alcondara and Marlins contract finalized

Tuesday, November 30, 2021. 11:20 p.m.

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins on Tuesday ended a five-year, $ 56 million contract awarded to right-hander Sandy Alcondara.

The deal includes an option for a sixth season.

This is the longest contract awarded by a group of current owners led by Derek Jetter and Bruce Sherman.

The 26-year-old Alcondara made 9-15 and averaged 3.19, 33 starts last season.

He is one of only three major league baseball pitchers to score at least 200 innings and 200 strikeouts.

Alcondara had six starts in at least eight innings, where he allowed a maximum of one point, topping the major leagues in this regard.

The Marlins handed him the ball in their opening game in 2020 and 2021.

Other contracts:

James Paxton accepted the $ 10 million one-year offer with the Boston Red Sox. That includes options for 2023 and 2024. He performed Operation Tommy John in April but the 33-year-old pitcher has made tremendous progress.

Endcom expert Rizal Iglesias has signed a four-year deal with Los Angeles.

The Pittsburgh Pirates offered broad receiver Roberto Perez a 5 million contract a year to replace Jacob Stallings.

Relief Brooks Raleigh has signed a two-year, $ 10 million contract that includes a 2024 option with Tampa Bay Race. Race Joy Wendy traded for Miami Marlins for Cameron Misner. They also avoided the jury by agreeing with Ji-man Choi for a year and 3.2 million.