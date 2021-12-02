Life in our solar system? Europe may be the second month we discover

In 2005, astronomers discovered a stream of steam, ice particles and organic molecules leaking from Saturn’s moon Enceladus. This discovery sparked interest in the moon and shows that there may be an ocean under the ice.

However, at the same time, it has been proven that even distant ice worlds without atmosphere are ideal for living. NASA, the US space agency, considers Enceladus to be the best opportunity to detect life in our solar system., Writes the portal SciTech Daily.

But Enceladus is not the only moon that can obscure the ocean and better life. Another suitable candidate is Europe’s Jupiter Moon. Like Enceladus, this month is also geographically active, viz It can produce steam like Saturn’s moon.

In the case of two moons, geological activity is the process by which heat is generated inside the planet. Thanks to these processes, the ocean can remain in a liquid state, while the surface of the planet is covered by ice. At the same time, the chemicals needed to form life on the ocean floor are in circulation.

Nearby Europe The U.S. NASA mission, Europa Clipper, is scheduled to begin in 2024. The mission is to explore the world from its gut to the surface of the ice and see if there are life beneath the ice. Some believe that Europe will become the second Enceladus, but scientists warn that this is not the case.

Lynne Quick, who is involved in Europa Clipper work, said, “People believe that Europa will be the same and that it will continue to come out.

Another way to find life in the solar system

Quick says Europa is a unique space system. Nevertheless, evidence suggests that there may be vapor currents in Europe and Encelad. Small notes of water were captured by the Hubble Space Telescope and the Galileo spacecraft.

This finding has not yet been confirmed. Despite the evidence, none of them are called “Dudovka”.. But the scientific community is confident that this finding will be confirmed. If the moon releases steam and other substances into space, scientists will get an idea of ​​what lies beneath the moon’s ice.

“All our efforts are trying to answer the question: can Europe survive? To know the answer, we need to know what’s below the surface. A stream of steam can give us an answer before we see it beneath the surface,” explains Sean Brooks, who works at Europa Clipper.

Europe may be another promising candidate for the living world, but all information is hidden beneath the surface of the moon. Europe is slightly smaller than our moon. At the same time, the sea below the surface of the moon is thought to be deeper than the sea of ​​Enceladus.

