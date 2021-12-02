How to Write an Argumentative Essay for College

Although college should be fun for the most part, there are a few challenges students face. One of them is working on essays that come with strict deadline requirements. Teachers use college assignments to gauge students’ understanding of core course concepts. While assignments are essential, they are not always easy to write. This article offers some insights on how to ace your argumentative essays for college easily.

Read the Prompt

Writing prompts are intended to guide students through the process of creating academic papers. The instructions help you to address the research question in a specific way. It is impossible to create an impressive essay if you don’t fully understand what the professor wants.

So, before you start working on the argumentative paper, spend some time going through the prompt. Highlight the key phrases and ask questions if you need more clarity. Ask yourself the form of writing required for the project, the duration of the project, and the assignment’s goal.

Choose an Interesting Topic

You cannot write an excellent paper if you don’t have a great topic to base your arguments on. Sometimes, teachers give students topics to research. Other times, the learners can choose their topics, providing space for creativity and uniqueness. Whatever the case, make sure that your chosen topic addresses the research question.

It is also vital to pick a topic for your essay that will meet the expectation of your audience. Consider your interests as well since you will need the motivation to create an exceptional essay. You can research online for inspiration on different topics on your subject.

Create a Thesis Statement

The thesis statement is arguably the most crucial element of an academic essay. Most readers look early in the paper for condensation of all the points presented in the text. The sentence or two allows writers to test their ideas by distilling them in a short and precise presentation. Thesis statements also help with organizing and developing logical arguments. For readers, the thesis guides on what to expect with the rest of the text.

The thesis statement you will create during the prewriting phase is a working thesis and may change as you research and encounter more information. To produce a good thesis, state your topic and the main idea supporting your position.

Brainstorm and Create an Outline

Brainstorming is essential for essay writing as it allows students to come up with exciting ideas to explore further. It entails writing down whatever one can think of on a subject. The points generated during the brainstorming session can then be used for outlining.

When writing an argumentative essay, an outline serves the purpose of guiding research and drafting. With an outline, you will save time as your work will be guided and focused. Sparing a few minutes to prepare an outline can save you countless hours that it would have taken to structure your ideas.

Research and Organize the Findings

The next phase of your essay writing task is research. Most students have been told that college papers need to be unique and original. This is important since colleges punish plagiarism and any form of dishonesty. That said, the quality of your argumentative essay will depend on your ability to anchor your points on established and authoritative evidence.

Use your outline to gather the information that will shape your argument and improve the credibility of your text. The more authoritative and relevant your sources, the more credible your argument will be. Combine primary and secondary sources, using keyword searches to find peer-reviewed journals on electronic databases.

Start Writing

The writing process is the most straightforward component of creating a spectacular essay. If you have an outline and a thesis statement and provided, you have gathered information, making your first draft should be simple.

Edit and Proofread Your Paper

Editing and proofreading are essential phases of academic writing. Mistakes and typos can damage the credibility of your text. Don’t let your hard work go to waste by sending in a document filled with grammar errors. Instead, spend some time reading through and finetuning your paper. If possible, have someone else improve the text for you.

The best argumentative essays are well-planned and carefully edited. Start working on your papers as soon as possible. Most importantly, adhere to the instructions on your prompt.