Former Bully destroys Westbrook: “Lockers will never stand with him”

The Lakers are not over yet, and Russell Westbrook will continue to make criticisms. Recently, he was attacked by the former bad guy of the league! However, it is difficult to refute the arguments he puts forward.

Definitely, transplant surgery Russell Westbrook More complicated than Lockers expected. Sure, the leader has almost 21 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists, but that’s not to say the Crimson and Gold results are affected. The latter ranks 80th in the Western Conference, rarely with a positive result (12-11). What fans expected after Brady’s arrival was not really …

Surprisingly, many viewers were not satisfied with his contribution to California, especially pointing to his awkward nature (44% including 31% from the shooting distance). When asked about this, Charles Oakley pointed to another controversial part of the former wizard’s game: the speed he imposes on the game.

Charles Oakley was very critical of Russell Westbrook

Since Westbrook is Westbrook LA will have its ups and downs throughout the year, his mood will be different LeBron Or other comrades. Sometimes he would play only for himself. It would be nice if LA found a system and found seven or eight guy rotations – but I think this year it will be a roller coaster. With him, they are not static, they are very irregular.

Often criticized for his tendency to go upside down, RW is unworthy of a different speech from the former Nix. With 4.7 ball losses per game, I have to say that number 0 is still expensive with inflation, which is not a good thing when you are trying to set a consistent rhythm. So The Oak’s words make sense, especially after his average journey against the Kings (9/21 shooting, 4 turnover).

Elsewhere, Oakley has entered the title race, though it is still in its infancy. However, the old interior does not move: a team has already established itself as something to be defeated, namely the Warriors. Despite losing in Phoenix to the best record in the league, Steve Kerrin’s men impressed him at the top and found that they were already ready for the playoffs:

In the West, everyone thought of clippers and lockers or phoenixes and lockers, but now we see Golden State dominating. You must answer them now. The way Golden State plays, they play mid-season basketball, so you have to make them your favorite now. They are pioneers above all else in all fields.

Russell Westbrook knows what he needs to do to clean up his game. However he is not sure if he is following the advice of Charles Oakley because he ignores the critics.