Home World Results of PCR trials for Canadians: easing anxious boundaries

Results of PCR trials for Canadians: easing anxious boundaries

Dec 01, 2021 0 Comments
Results of PCR trials for Canadians: easing anxious boundaries

PCR testing is no longer mandatory for Canadians returning from a stay in the United States for less than 72 hours, which delights those living near the border, but experts are concerned about the arrival of the Omicron variant COVID-19.

Read more: 784 new cases and 3 deaths in Quebec

Read more: Omicron: The WHO advises against travel, but considers their ban unnecessary

“It’s really a relief. We have friends and family [aux États-Unis] ்த் Faith Gower, owner of Variety Hemingford in Monterrey, 5 km from the border, testified.

As of Tuesday, fully vaccinated Canadians arriving in the United States by land or by air will no longer be required to submit PCR test results upon return home.

But despite this relaxation, Ms.Me Gower did not plan to cross the border at any time due to the Omigron variation.

Loosely low logical

The easing of border operations planned by Ottawa was logical a few days ago, but less and less, argues virologist Benoit Barbeau.

“Because the Omigron variant is spread across the planet, we have to re-impose the PCR test no matter how long it takes,” he says.

The main problem with this new variant is that it can travel to people who have been vaccinated.

“These border measures are somewhat symbolic. There are more effective things like personal protection and better vaccination [avec une troisième dose] ”, Montreal confirms his role as an immunologist at Andre Weillet’s Medical Research Institute.

Since the outbreak began Oct. 31, Canadian Border Service officials suspect 374 Covid-19 test results are fraudulent.

See also  South Koreans panic because of China, and this is what they buy

– With Raphael Pro, QMI Agency

Want to see more

You May Also Like

Western nations impose new sanctions on Belarus | Abroad

Western nations impose new sanctions on Belarus | Abroad

42 Million Tons: The Biggest Plastic Garbage Sinner in the Country - Consultant

42 Million Tons: The Biggest Plastic Garbage Sinner in the Country – Consultant

The amendment extended the locking of prisons until December 7

The amendment extended the locking of prisons until December 7

Kremlin: During a possible meeting with Biden, Putin will tell Ukraine to implement the Minsk agreement.

Ðà¿í òåðì³íîâî ñêëèêàº çäîðîâ çäîðîâ'îÿ '' G7ðà¿í

Ðà¿í òåðì³íîâî ñêëèêàº çäîðîâ çäîðîâ’îÿ ” G7ðà¿í

With these 20 second hand cars, dishonest sellers usually "fix" the mileage.

With these 20 second hand cars, dishonest sellers usually “fix” the mileage.

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *