Millions of red crabs have invaded Christmas Island in Australia

Australia – Annual migration of Christmas Island crabs begins. Thousands Red crabs Located in the northwestern part of Australia, in the direction of the water, it emerges from the center of the Indian Ocean region. Christmas Island This ecological event is the only place on earth that takes so much.

Brendan Tyrnon, head of natural resources at Christmas Island National Park, said: “This year’s migration is absolutely epic. Reuters. “The roads are full of red crabs Traffic jams On this small island, people have to get out of their cars and throw themselves off the road.

In the presence of Crabs Roads or gardens last only three weeks. Enough time for the males to dig a hole on the beach so the females can lay their eggs. An incubation period begins later. The females stay in the nest for two weeks and lay their eggs, while the males return to the wild. Each female can produce up to 100,000 eggs.

Valuable to the island’s ecosystem

About 2,500 people living on the island know that these arthropods are important for protecting the forest environment and the island’s economy. Its fame has been called “the island of red crabs”.

The reactions to this rise of crabs are different. “Some people are so scared that they are surrounded by millions of creeping arthropods,” Brendan Tyrone told Reuters. Others, on the contrary, “move very simply, creating a little angel out of the red crab, lying on the ground and allowing themselves to be covered”.

The Gecarcoidea Natalis, Its full name, lives an average of 12 years and can weigh up to 1 kg. It is a native of Christmas Island but is an archipelago of the Cocos Islands, connected to Australia in the Indian Ocean. According to the experts quoted, this year, the laying of small Christmas crabs should take place on November 29th. LCI. Many small crustaceans will litter the beach, which will close the annual display that makes up the island’s reputation.

