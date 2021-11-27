Home Entertainment “My Name Is Johnny”: Find a preview of Johnny Holiday’s US tour

“My Name Is Johnny”: Find a preview of Johnny Holiday’s US tour

Nov 27, 2021 0 Comments
"My Name Is Johnny": Find a preview of Johnny Holiday's US tour

It was one of the dreams of his life. Johnny Holiday Got time to realize it: to make a real American tour. In 2014, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto, Montreal, Dallas, Washington, Boston, New Orleans and New York became famous for his “Born Rocker Tour” which crossed the United States and Canada for about fifteen days. Beacon Theater.

Seven years later, his last recording company, Warner, will release “My Name Is Johnny” in a few days, releasing a box with a documentary recorded during the series’s concerts across the Atlantic. About events. Behind the scenes of this exceptional tour.

Available in more or less luxurious and more or less priced versions, the box will be released on December 10th. Before that, on Thursday, December 2, we invite you to check out a preview of the movie “Born Rocker Tour” in the United States, directed by Pascal Duchenne, which follows Johnny’s tour of the United States. That’s enough Take part in the game below. Winners will attend a unique screening with ice immersive technology at the CGR Paris Lilas Cinema (XXth). This will allow you to enjoy a visual and musical immersion unlike any other at the heart of this tour.

Game and mode of participation: https://quizz.leparisien.fr/993586

See also  Guilty on Netflix with Jack Gillenhall: Review and Trailer

You May Also Like

The Prince of Bel-Air: Discover the first teaser of the remake

The Prince of Bel-Air: Discover the first teaser of the remake

In the 19th century, roller coasters aimed to get Americans back on track

In the 19th century, roller coasters aimed to get Americans back on track

Little Odetta

Named album by Little Otto

Did the American organization Times Up already have its day?

Did the American organization Times Up already have its day?

Twain "The Rock" Johnson gives a personal car to a fan who has dedicated his life to helping others

Twain “The Rock” Johnson gives a personal car to a fan who has dedicated his life to helping others

Miroir Mag

The film’s producer, Mario, called the actor’s voice “miracle”, saying that Chris Bradt’s plumber would not have an Italian accent.

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *