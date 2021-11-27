Home Top News Between Paris and London, the migration crisis turns into a good disagreement

Nov 27, 2021 0 Comments
Description – Thursday evening, the release of the letter written by Boris Johnson for Emmanuel Macron, ignited the powder.

Last weekend The Sunday Times Boris Johnson and his ministers insisted “New Relationship Agreement”, A strategic alliance that goes beyond the 2010 Lancaster House agreements. The path to such goodwill may be longer than expected. Despite the intensity of the shares – human lives are at stake every day on the channel – the routes between London and Paris surrounding the migration crisis became even tougher on Friday.

Following the tragedy that killed 27 people, Boris Johnson posted a letter to Emmanuel Macron on Twitter on Thursday evening. Set fire to the powder. These are not “Intensive methods” Inaugurated the French presidency from Rome. Rather than the content of the proposals of the British Prime Minister, the process hurt Elysee. “We will not communicate these issues from one leader to another through the tweets and letters we make public. We are not whistleblowers,” he said. Emmanuel Macron lamented.

