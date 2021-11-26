The science of having “hard work” during epidemics

Paula Silva is a professor at the University of Porto, where he teaches the science communication curriculum.
According to the professor, the epidemic affected the work of science “to a great extent” because “it is necessary to pursue science at a critical time and to try to provide quick answers to what is requested”, but “it is necessary. Face the false news, so that people do not panic.”
The cycle of conferences “5X Sciences at 5” is organized by the experimental science department of the Morgado de Mateus School Grouping (Vila Real), and according to Luisa Sousa, the initiative “came from the need for training. We wanted training that would meet our needs and interests.
Five lectures set the tone for the program, “5X Ciência à 5,” on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Support our work. Support Proximity Journalism.
At a time when information is more important than ever, support the Regional and Outreach magazines. Access to most VTM news is (yet) free, but not free, the magazine costs money and requires investment. This contribution is a way of directly supporting A Voz de Trás-os-Montes and its journalists. Our co-independent and nearby magazine, but not only that. Despite all the coincidences of imprisonment, not a single day should be reported without stopping.
Facebook announcement for EU! You must be logged in to view and post FB comments!