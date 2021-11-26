Index – Tech-Science – Mars transmitters send land and plane video

NASA’s Mars orbits, both curiosity and diligence, took special shots of the red planet. The former took a photo that matched the postcard, and the latter successfully videotaped his fellow researcher, the Ingeniti Mars helicopter, and flew away.

Curiosity uses two shots from Mount Sharp and its navigation cameras. Photos taken on November 16 at 8:30 am and 4:10 pm. Although color images can be captured by the study, the now published photo was drawn by the Curiosity management team. With the latter product. The colors do not show the actual view of Mars, but how the horizon of the red planet changes at different times of the day.

He brought it in on November 18th To the public Another NASA Mars rover, another September 4 shot of Parsverns, shows a Mars helicopter.

The ingenuity had to fly over eight feet over different terrain, which the diligence team could use to determine the rover’s further path. The helicopter, which weighed 1.8 kg, took off, part of its aircraft, and then landed with a device called the Mastcam-Z from a distance of 300 meters. From published videos [bal oldali kamera, szélesebb kép; jobb oldali kamera, közelibb, szűkebb kép] The rotation of the take-off probe can even be seen in the proper camera recording of how it beats the dust of Mars. On the other hand, the wide-angle shot on the left shows the best way a Mars helicopter can use a laser altimeter to maintain the expected altitude of 8 meters during its mission.

Clever, during his flight, took a total of ten high-definition photos of the rocky ground before returning to the departure point. After the September 4 mission, in October, in addition to the Chinese Marsman, NASA assets They went into forced retirement, Because Mars came so close to maintaining radio contact with the sun. Since the connection was re-established, Wisdom has flown many times, For the last time Twentieth of November.

