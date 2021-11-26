How to get an appointment for identity documents

Our suggestions – The creation or reproduction of one’s identity card or passport has become an obstacle for the French in London. There are little tips to achieve this.

With more than 20,000 titles awarded each year, the French Consulate in London is one of the most coveted in the world. No wonder you know French community in the United Kingdom Is one of the most important established outside of France. According to the latest figures, 140,000 foreigners are registered in the Register of French Citizens Abroad in the United Kingdom, not counting those who have not yet registered and reside in London. With Brexit, Embassy operations continue to increase, while Govt has slowed down the operation of the embassy. If it is always difficult to find an appointment to update a request or identity document, the situation is exacerbated with these two new data.