Did the American organization Times Up already have its day?

A few months after the Weinstein affair, the Times Up began launching three hundred Hollywood celebrities to fight gender. Today, that system has been wiped out and discredited. A four-year retrospective of events.

1There is January 2018. Three hundred influential women from Hollywood, theater and the media (Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria or even producer Shonda Rhymes …) announced in a letter to several newspapers that they would launch a movement against sexual harassment and gender inequality. Showbiz and the All American Community. A few days later, several stars wore needles Time is up (Time is up) On the Golden Globes carpet.

Almost four years have passed. And the association of the same name born of this feed is in bad shape. Its director, Tina Dizen, has been accused of advising New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s group on sexual harassment complaints. She demanded that he not send a press release in support of her first allegation. He resigned in August, a few days after being elected Democrat.

Last week, the group announced a complete overhaul of its operations. Almost all of its staff were laid off, and the board of directors was reduced to four. “We start at zero, not retreat”, Executives promise In a message on the site. No one responded positively to our maintenance requests.