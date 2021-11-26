Android 12 and One UI 4 hit your Samsung in Switzerland and France

With the recent arrival of Android 12 in Switzerland and France on the Samsung Galaxy S21, it is the beginning of a wave that will confront the models of many brands and updated smartphones. Again, unlike Apple’s ecosystem, the process takes months …

Back to Samsung, the world’s number one smartphone, like its competitors, offers an overview adaptation when it comes to releasing the ultimate mobile system from Google. Here is a UI 4!

More colors and emojis

According to Samsung, One UI 4 helps to create the most personalized mobile experience. The new color palette allows you to customize the look and feel of the home screen, icons, menu, buttons and background.

At the same time, redesigned widgets offer even more customization. On the communication page, Korean offers a variety of emojis, GIFs and stickers available directly from the keyboard. It provides additional information On his website And In this release note.

Safe

As an extension of Android 12, One UI 4 offers new privacy and security features. It lets you know when an app is trying to access your Galaxy’s camera or microphone. A reasonable precaution in view of various scandals …

The new Privacy Dashboard integrates all settings and controls into one convenient location. Samsung One UI 4 aims to facilitate the monitoring and control of privacy settings. A UI4 is expected to follow the previous Galaxy S and Note series * and the Galaxy Z, A series and tablets.

Xavier Studer