New research: Accidentally perfect universe carefully designed | Planets | Epoch Times

From a physics perspective, ours The universe This is a coincidence. Despite some physical conditions and laws that are slightly different from what we already know, Planet Life cannot even exist.

Recently, a team of physicists tried to find life,The universeAnd deeper reasons why everything in it is correct.

From microscopic molecules and tiny particles in the universePlanetThe galaxies and even the vast universe are in order according to the laws of physics. That includes intelligent beings like us. Scientists have discovered that everything we see in the universe today can only be created by the most precise and reasonable physical conditions.

For example, there is a subtle balance between the energy in the universe and the rapid expansion of the universe. As long as both parties are slightly stronger, a very strong gravity can crush the universe into a giant black hole, or a very rapid expansion will tear all the objects in the universe.

For another example, the number of positive and negative charges in the universe is approximately balanced. If one of the charges is high, electromagnetic repulsion will also prevent the formation of common objects.

For another example, on a large scale, electromagnetic force and gravitational force are inversely proportional to the square of the distance. Scientists have discovered that even with the smallest deviations, all the planets in the universe will no longer exist.

This is an almost perfect balance, which many scientists suspect may be the result of carefully designed and neatly done. For this micro-adjustment, the physical properties and algorithms of the system must be precisely matched or balanced. Without this fine-tuning, the system would look very different or crash completely.

If so, what’s going on with this fine-tuning? Is it really the result of multiple coincidences and randomness, or is there a subtle design in the dark, and do these seemingly accidental mechanisms obscure the mystery? Currently, most scientists see two types of perspectives.

Anthropology is centered on something called the principle, that is, a universe like ours that creates the thinking brain is just “Why am I here?” Can ask such philosophical questions. In other words, our universe may be one of innumerable universes of diversity. Although this idea is very interesting, there is currently no evidence that it may be multiverses, so this idea has no scientific significance.

Another view is that the universe is in fact the result of careful adjustment, and the laws of physics behind these nuances are not yet understood by us.

In physics there is a particle called the Higgs boson. This type of particle is unique and can give many basic particle properties. However, scientists are shocked that the particles are so light, which indicates that there is a gap in our understanding of forces and particles.

The Higgs boson is the result of an intricate mystery. This is because there seems to be some mysterious subtleties between the mass of the Higgs boson and the energy-dense cosmological constant in a vacuum.

In this new paper, the study team mixes the unknown physics behind the shockingly small mass of the Higgs boson with a quantum multivers effect. This time it was a potential test.

Their model places the Higgs particles at the center of the detailed interpretation. By combining bosons with other particles, their low mass effectively “triggers” the physical phenomena we observe, which provides a link between force and mass.

The research team pointed out in their study that this shows how weakly interactive variables in a field affect different types of vacuums, especially areas of vacuum with different magnitudes. This may prove the connection between the Higgs boson and the cosmological constant.

The mathematical model of the research team shows that these stimuli are limited to a few possibilities, and there is room to explain the dark matter. Even better, it predicts the presence of many Higgs particles of different masses, all of which are smaller than we have already observed. These particles may be observed in future experiments.

Although it is not yet clear how carefully the universe was designed by this new study, it will pave the way for finding evidence for a better fix in the future.

The article for this new study was published in the November 15 issue of Physics Study D. #

