A new study suggests that humans could survive if the magnetic field on Mars were right.

For a very long time, humans have been trying to find a planet like Earth. While that effort may seem too dark, some are optimistic about the next best thing, our neighboring planet Mars.

Whether it’s NASA scientists or Elon Musk, Mars looks like the next leap in the human space effort. Now, A new research It reveals how mankind can achieve life on that planet.

It is no secret that for Mars to thrive on human existence, it must be terrestrial. The researchers, in their latest study, shared some ideas on what really needs to be done.

Unlike Mars, Earth has a strong magnetic field. But the magnetic field of Mars is rarely pulled. Achieve deraforming first by increasing the atmospheric pressure above the Armstrong range – The gateway that allows humans to survive without pressure clothing.

If you are wondering how much we really need this magnetic field, it is no more than a refrigerator magnet, but it should be created all over the planet, it will become an incredible achievement.

According to scientists, there are some ways to restart and rotate the iron core of Mars, such as creating a continuous solid ring of magnets or using a controlled beam or chain of sources attached to the plasma torus. – and the options range from the surface of Mars to the orbit of Mars.

Researchers have shown that it is impossible to orbit the center of the Red Planet, and that creating a plasma torus with exploding lunar objects would not significantly erode Mars’ satellites.

It goes without saying that it will require massive resources and a load of power to implement this – as all humans on earth consume – from 10 to 17 joules. According to scientists, this means that they must use nuclear fission reactors as a source of energy.

It goes without saying that it will require massive resources and a load of power to implement this – as all humans on earth consume – from 10 to 17 joules. According to scientists, this means that they must use nuclear fission reactors as a source of energy.